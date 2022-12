Chanukah, the Festival of Lights, continues through Dec. 26 this year, and Beth El Binah celebrates the holiday Friday, Dec. 23, with a party at a private home featuring latkes and a dairy potluck. A number of LGBTQ-welcoming churches will be holding special Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Christmas services on Sunday, Dec. 25, including Cathedral of Hope and Northaven Church. Check listings and church websites for details.