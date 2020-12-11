ONGOING

(above) Now at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art, you can see Gabriel Dawe’s “Plexus No. 34,” a large-scale, site-specific installation that was created out of more than 80 miles of multicolored thread and designed to look like frozen technicolor vapor while at the same time drawing attention to the majestic architecture and natural light of the museum’s Atrium, which was designed by architect Philip Johnson. Dawe, by the way, is the same artist that created the string rainbow featured in Resource Center’s Community Center in Dallas. Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursdays, and

noon-5 p.m. Sundays. The museum is closed Mondays. The museum closes at 5 p.m.

on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

FRI 12.11

You can’t keep a good Chorale down! It would take more than a pandemic to keep the

Turtle Creek Chorale from continuing its 41-year tradition of presenting a extra-special

holiday concert event, although the holiday concert will be a little bit different this year.

The Chorale presents “Holidays Unmuted,” a free virtual holiday experience streaming on the TCC Facebook page and the TCC YouTube Channel. 7 p.m.; Facebook.com/TurtleCreekChorale; YouTube.com/channel/UC0dllQ5Js2BWCVBAjXsKVFw.

SUN 12.13

Pride Sports Dallas hosts an Open Play session to welcome the sport of tennis to the Pride Sports Dallas family. The open play event is open to anyone 20 years old and older, of all skill levels, all genders and all sexualities. Bring your own racquet, but balls will be provided. Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E. Grand Ave.; noon-1:30 p.m.; $5.