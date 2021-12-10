Jaston Williams, known as co-creator and co-star of the legendary Greater Tuna shows, brings his new one-man holiday show, Blood and Holly, to the Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St. in Fort Worth, for a limited engagement Dec. 10-11. In the show, Williams recalls his childhood Christmases as a warped hybrid of Toyland and Spain under the rule of Generalissimo Francisco Franco. You’ll get to meet the elderly sisters without any eyebrows, the house cat driven crazy by Christmas decorations and a gift list that includes rubber knives, moist towelettes and teeth. Make sure your insurance is paid up, ’cause Williams will leave you in stitches! Isis Theatre hosts two performances, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11. General admission tickets are $35, available online at DowntownCowtown.com.

Make the holidays Sicksening

Looking for a way to brighten up your holidays? Then don’t miss Uptown Players’ presentation of legendary LGBTQ comedy troupe The Kinsey Sicks and their holiday show, Oy Vey in a Manger, onstage Dec. 10 and 12 at the Kalita Humphries Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. Tickets start at $25; for information and tickets visit UptownPlayers.org. To read an interview with the Kinsey Sicks by Dallas Voice reporter Rich Lopez, check out our Nov. 26 issue, available online at DallasVoice.com.

Teddy bearish on the holidays

Don your gayest apparel and get ready to dance the night away to tunes by international DJ Winters this coming Saturday night, Dec. 11, at the 10th annual Teddy Bear Party. This annual fundraiser was created in 2009 when Jason Hanna was looking for a way to change lives for the better while at the same time having fun with his friends. He chose Children’s Health hospital to be the beneficiary, because he wanted to someday have children and be as great a parent to them as his parents had been for him. Two years later, his mother, Kaye Hanna, was diagnosed with cancer, and Hanna’s friends — and his husband Joe Riggs — rallied round to create the first official Teddy Bear Party as a way to cheer his mom on in her fight for her health. Unfortunately, Kaye Hanna lost her battle to cancer in 2012, but the Teddy Bear Party forged ahead, becoming one of the most anticipated fundraising parties in the Metroplex each year. This year’s event is hosted by Dallas drag legend Cassie Nova and takes place at Echo Lounge and Music Hall, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway. The party starts at 8 p.m., and admission is $100 plus a 24-inch teddy bear. Beneficiaries are Equality Texas, Family Equality, Children’s Health and Children’s Cancer Fund. Teddy bears are donated to Children’s Health, which gives each new patient a teddy bear of their own. Check out TeddyBear.org for more information.

Stockings up

Everyone needs a festive stocking to hang by the chimney with care on Christmas Eve. And you can get the most festive stockings of all at The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall’s 22nd annual Christmas Stocking Auction, which benefits Legacy Cares, this Sunday, Dec. 12, starting at 6 p.m. Hosted by the handsomest cowboys around, the event features free entry, fabulous drink specials, outstanding entertainment and more. For more information, check out the Round-Up’s Facebook page.