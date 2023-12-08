Drag superstar and North Texas native Shangela joins the DJ duo of Ben Bakson and Dan Slater to headline Teddy Bear Party 2023, happening Saturday, Dec. 9, at The Echo Lounge, 1323 N. Stemmons Freeway. Head over to TeddyBearParty.org to get more info and purchase your ticket. And don’t miss your chance to sit on Santa’s lap!

Are ya hungry? Head over to the Hidden Door, on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. for the Biscuits and Gravy Cookoff, hosted by AnaLee Pleasured, Gennifer WithaG and the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.