Get your naughty self over to S4 on Saturday night, Nov. 18, for Gaybingo for a chance to win a nice bit of cash! This month’s Gaybingo theme is “Naughty or Nice,” and proceeds benefit Resource Center. Gaybingo starts at 6 p.m., and tickets are available at the door.

The Sharon St. Cyr Fund holds its annual wreath auction Saturday, Nov. 18, at Cathedral of Hope.