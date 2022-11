Everybody knows that the Yellow Rose of Texas is the sweetest, prettiest little rosebud around. But did you know there is actually more than one Yellow Rose? There’s Mr. Yellow Rose, Miss Yellow Rose, Ms. Yellow Rose and even MsTer Yellow Rose. And you can see each and every one of them in all their glory when the new titleholders are crowned as TGRA Dallas presents the Yellow Rose pageant Saturday, Nov. 12, at 3 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.