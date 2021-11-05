Fashion Cited is holding a preview party to give folks a sneak peek at what is coming next spring in its Little Black Dress party. The event, being held Friday, Nov. 5, from 6:30-9 p.m., at SMU’s Underwood Law Library, 6550 Hillcrest Ave., benefits Legal Hospice of Texas. This year’s theme is borrowed from Dia De Los Muertos, and those who purchased tickets in advance get a cotton mask designed to fit into the theme. Tickets are $30, available online at LegalHospice.org/Events.

Get recharged

Empowered poets, leaders, visual artists, performers and visionaries gather to challenge minds with the power of words, from literary works to thought provoking perspectives at the Metropolis LGBTQ+ Empowerment Expo. The two-day event, presented by the Guardian Angel Network, includes panel discussions and inspirational presentations exploring LGBTQ history as well as health and wellness information and shopping. Doors open at noon both Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, at the Grapevine Convention Center, 1209 S. Main St. Grapevine. Admission is free with RSVO to Eventbrite.com/e/Metropolis-lgbtq-empowerment-expo-tickets-154158561407.

Alton Brown goes beyond

Author and Food Network star Alton Brown appears Saturday, Nov. 6, at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, with “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff” for a two-hour show including “things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV” in his new culinary variety show featuring comedy, music and more. Tickets start at $29.99, and are available via links at AltonBrownLive.com.

Get informed with Stacey Abrams

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, credited with helping turn Georgia blue in the 2020 presidential election, holds an evening of political insight and candid conversation Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $44.50 and are available online at axs.com/events/402706/a-conversation-with-stacey-abrams-tickets.

Spanning Texas with Pride

Pride Across Texas, a Texas LGBTQ chambers of commerce statewide networking event sponsored by Arca Continental CocaCola Southwest Beverages, on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 3 p.m., gives participants a chance to make business connections around the state. Guest speaker will be activist and first responder Samantha Smith, an award-winning motivational speaker. Smith is a former police officer and current volunteer firefighter who is also a proud mother and wife. She calls on her LGBTQ community to take action and be accountable to effect positive change. Find more information at Facebook.com/events/2193904174250473.