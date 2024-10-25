The legendary Halloween Block Party on The Cedar Springs Strip starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

Patricia Quinn, the original “Magenta” in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, will make a special guest appearance at a screening of the movie on Oct. 25 at Texas Theatre. See listings for details.

VOTE!

Early voting in Texas continues through Friday, Nov. 1. Registered voters in all Texas counties can vote at ANY EARLY VOTING LOCATION in their county.

Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road, and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

OCTOBER

Oct. 25: ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ 49th anniversary

Scott Stander presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour featuring an appearance by the original “Magenta,” Patricia Quinn. 7 p.m. at Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd. See the original unedited movie with a live shadow cast performance by Los Bastardos, a VIP meet-and-greet with Patricia Quinn, audience participation, a costume contest and more. Tickets are $29-$59, available at PreKindle.com.

Oct. 25: ‘Witch Perfect’ in The Rose Room

OutLoud Media Group presents Witch Perfect, a live-singing parody of the cult classic Disney film Hocus Pocus, starring Scarlet Envy, Tina Burner and Alexis Michelle, in The Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Line up for the meet-and-greet starts at 6 :30 p.m.; meet-and-greet starts at 7 p.m.; venue doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$85, available at EventBrite.com.

Oct. 26: Halloween Block Party

The 2024 Halloween Block Party will be held from 6-10 p.m. on The Cedar Springs Strip. The street party is open to those 18 and older and features a Costume Runway show on the street and parties inside each bar on The Strip. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Through Oct. 26: ‘The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity’

Circle Theatre, 230 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth, presents The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. Tickets and showtimes are available at CircleTheatre.com.

Oct. 26: Little Rock Black Pride’s Advocacy Ball

Little Rock Black Pride presents the Advocacy Ball: 2024 Reloaded in Dallas, from 3-11:30 p.m. at Empire Event Space, 4748 Algiers St. The event is organized by Arkansas Black Gay Men’s Forum.

Oct. 26: For the Love of Art

Join the individuals, businesses and others who’ve contributed to the arts at the ArtCentre of Plano, 902 E. 16th St, at 6 p.m. Visit the event page on Eventbrite.com to reserve a table or purchase individual tickets.

Oct. 26: Howl-O-Ween Paws & Pals Parade

The Howl-O-Ween Paws and Pals Parade event will be held at Union Coffee, 3705 Cedar Springs Road, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features local vendors, crafts, dog adoptions, live music and a

pet parade and costume contest.

Oct. 26: Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival

Reliant presents the fifth annual Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival from 2-10 p.m., with the parade at 7 p.m., at Dallas City Hall Plaza, 1500 Marilla St.

Oct. 26-27: Heritage Oak Cliff Fall Home Tour 2024

Heritage Oak Cliff its 2024 Fall Home tour of 10 homes from noon-5 p.m. both days Visit HeritageOakCliff.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Oct. 27: Drag Us to the Polls

Join the Dallas County Democrats and local drag entertainers at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a free drag brunch followed by voting at the Oak Lawn Branch Library. Visit the event page on Mobilize.us for more information and to register.

Oct. 27: Princeton Pride Monster Mash

Princeton Pride hosts a free event from 2-6 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park, 500 W. College St., featuring vendors, food trucks, a costume contest and more. For more information, email PtxDiverse@gmail.com

Oct. 29: Fall Into Estate Planning: It’s Not as Scary as You Think

Gasper Law PLLC hosts an 11 a.m. webinar that will break down the essentials of securing your family’s future. Visit GasperLawPLLC.com to register.

Oct. 30: ‘Looking for Chloe’

The Bolton Arts Foundation hosts the premiere of this documentary at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St, at 6 p.m. For information and to purchase tickets, visit the event page on Eventbrite.com.

Oct. 30: The Annual Chamber Mega Mixer

Toyota of Irving, 1999 W. Airport Freeway, Irving, celebrates local chambers and charities from 5-8 p.m. Register on participatingchambers’s website.

NOVEMBER

Nov.1: QHS Lunch N Learn: Reparative Relationship Building

Join Invisible Histories staff and community members at 11 a.m. for an engaging session on how to mend and strengthen relationships. This is a virtual event, and registration can be found on the event page at Eventbrite.com

Nov.1-23: ‘Lost Faces: Trans Day of Remembrance Exhibition & Vigil’

Open to the public each Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m. or by appointment at SPACE at Adolphus Tower, 1412 Main St. Email Field@equalitytexas.org to schedule visit.

Through Nov. 3: ‘Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors’

Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., presents Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors. Information available at DallasTheaterCenter.org.

Nov. 3: DMA First Free Sundays

Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., offers free admission on the first Sunday of each month from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit DMA.org for more information.

Nov. 3: Dallas Mavericks Pride Night

Join the Dallas Mavericks as they take on the Orlando Magic for Pride Night at 6:30 p.m. Visit Mavs.Spinzo.com for tickets.

Nov. 3-5: 2024 Women in Classical Music Symposium

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents the 6th Annual Women in Classical Music Symposium at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. For more information, visit WomenInClassicalMusic.com.

