Lost Souls Rugby hosts the Heroes and Hot Wheels toy drive Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2-5 p.m. See listings for details.

Bi-Weekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds informational meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

OCTOBER

Oct. 18-20: Mr./Ms. Hidden Door Contest

Mr./Ms. Hidden Door Contest weekend starts Friday at the bar, 5025 Bowser St., with a meet-and-greet at 6 p.m. and the first night of the contest at 7 p.m. The contest continues at 7 p.m. Saturday night and the winners will be announced. On Sunday, celebrate the winners beginning at noon, with beer bust starting at 2 p.m. Check the Facebook event page for more information.

Oct. 18-27: ‘Patches’ at Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Bishop Arts Theatre Center, 215 S. Tyler St., presents Patches: A Black Gay Man’s Journey to the Moon each Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., and each Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. through Oct. 27. Visit BishopArtsTheatre.org for tickets and more information.

Oct. 18-19: Vignette Art Fair

Texas Vignette hosts their annual art fair at Dallas Market Hall, 220 N. Stemmons Freeway, featuring works by women artists from Texas. Visit TexasVignette.org for more information.

Oct. 19: Gaybingo

The Resource Center hosts Gaybingo

each month from 6-9 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. the Wednesday following each Gaybingo event at MyResourceCenter.org.

Oct. 19: Ghouls, Ghosts, and Glamor

Cedar Creek Lake Pride hosts a Halloween party at Sunrise Point at Cedar Creek Lake, 3199 County Road 1708, Malakoff, at 7 p.m. Visit CedarCreekLakePride.com for information and tickets.

Oct. 19: Turn Up The Lights 2024

AT&T Performing Arts Center hosts an unforgettable night of performances at Sammons Park and

Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St., from 7-11 p.m. Get your tickets at ATTPac.org.

Oct. 19: ‘Throwback to the ’90s Prom Night

Relive the ’90s in style as AIN hosts a throwback prom night at The Satellite, 2137 Butler Road, at 7 p.m. Visit AINDallas.org for information and tickets.

Oct. 19-20: Dallas FAN FESTIVAL

The Vokol Group presents the Dallas FAN FESTIVAL from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday at The Irving Convention Center, 500 W. Las Colinas Blvd. FAN FESTIVAL is a pop culture celebration featuring celebrity photo ops and meet-and-greets, legendary comic book creators, shopping and family-friendly fandom and cosplay fun. Visit FanExpoHQ.com for tickets

and more information.

Oct. 20: Heroes and Hot Wheels Toy Drive

Lost Souls Rugby hosts the Heroes and Hot Wheel Toy Drive from 2-5 p.m. at TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Oct. 20: Lucky Lou’s Halloween Drag Show

Lucky Lou’s, 1207 Hickory St. in Denton, hosts a special Halloween Drag show at 8 p.m. For those 21 and older only.

Oct. 21: Early Voting Begins

Dallas County registered voters can vote at any early voting location. Visit DallasCountyVotes.org for voting location hours.

Oct. 22: Tinashe: Match My Freak World Tour

R&B disrupter/singer/writer/dancer Tinashe performs at 8 p.m. at the Southside Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St. Tickets start at $29, available at Ticketmaster.com

Oct. 23: Pride Night at the Winspear Opera House

Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., hosts Pride Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. Visit Give.DallasOpera.org/pridenight to RSVP.

Oct. 24: Taste of Toast

Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road, kicks off its annual gala from 5:30-7:30 p.m. RSVP at the event page on Eventbrite.com.

Oct. 24: GenderF*ck Drag Show

Arya Jealous Productions presents the GenderF*ck Drag show each Thursday from 7-9 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. Admission is free.

Oct. 26-27: Heritage Oak Cliff Fall Home Tour

The Heritage Oak Cliff Fall Home Tour, featuring 10 Oak Cliff homes, takes place this weekend. Tickets are $20 for seniors 65 and older, $35 for HOC members and $40 for the general public. Special patron tickets are also available. Visit HeritageOakCliff.org or see the story on page 8 of this issue for details.

Oct. 26: For the Love of Art

Join the individuals, businesses and others who’ve contributed to the arts at the ArtCentre of Plano, 902 E. 16th St., at 6 p.m. Visit the event page on Eventbrite.com to reserve a table or purchase individual tickets.

Through Oct. 26: ‘The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity’

Circle Theatre, 230 W. Fourth St., Fort Worth, presents The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity. Tickets and showtimes are available at CircleTheatre.com.

Oct. 27: Drag Us to the Polls

Join the Dallas County Democrats and local drag entertainers at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a free Drag Brunch followed by voting at the Oak Lawn Branch Library. Visit the event page on Mobilize.us for more information and to register.

Oct. 27: Princeton Pride Monster Mash

Princeton Pride hosts this free event from 2-6 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park, 500 W. College St., with vendors, food trucks, a costume contest and more. For more information, email PtxDiverse@gmail.com

Oct. 30: ‘Looking for Chloé’

The Bolton Arts Foundation hosts the premiere of this documentary about Gaby Aghion, the Egyptian Jewish woman who founded the revolutionary French fashion house Chloé, at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum,

300 N. Houston St, at 6 p.m. For information and to purchase tickets, visit the event page on Eventbrite.com.

