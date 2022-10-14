So, how many of you have already watched Hocus Pocus 2 and let Bette, Kathy and Sarah Jessica cast spells on you through your TV screen? Well, if you haven’t had the chance — or if you just prefer to have spells cast on you in person — head over to the Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road, on Saturday, Oct. 15, for Hocus Pocus GayBingo. Who knows — you might even scare up a win! Tickets are $35-$60, available in advance online at MyResourceCenter.org/GayBingo and at the door the night of the event. Proceeds benefit the programs of Resource Center.

SINGING TO GET

OUT THE VOTE There’s an old saying among LGBTQ political activists: “Vote like your life depends on it, because it does.” And that has never been more true for folks in the LGBTQ community — and for women, and racial minorities, and anybody else who isn’t a rich, white, cisgender male — than it is in the upcoming 2022 midterms. As a reminder of this fact, the Women’s Chorus of Dallas performs “Suffrage Cantata,” centered on women’s right to vote, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Visit TWCD.com for tickets and more info.

A GROWLING GOOD TIME

It‘s a beary good weekend to be a bear or a bear fan in North Texas this weekend. Grizzly Pines, located an hour or so south of DFW in Navasota, hosts their Pop Weekend Oct. 14-16, with parties and events planned throughout the weekend. Check CampSpot. Com/book/GrizzlyPines for details. If you’d rather stay in the city and still get a taste of travel, check out Twisted Bear, London’s biggest international bear party making its Dallas debut at S4 on Saturday night, Oct. 15, at S4. Check EventBrite.com for tickets and details.

A GOOD FRIEND, A GOOD CAUSE

It’s been 11 years now since John “Spanke” Studor passed away at the end of October in 2011, but his friends continue to honor his memory and his legacy by carrying on with the annual “Spanke’s Toilet Paper Party,” a tradition Spanke started many year ago to help make sure that residents at AIDS Services of Dallas had the toiletries they needed — including, of course, toilet paper — but couldn’t necessarily get at food pantries and other services. The 2022 version of Spanke’s Toilet Paper Party is set for Sunday, Oct. 16, from 4-7 p.m., and while previous parties were held in private homes, this year’s event moves to Alexandre’s, 4016 Cedar Springs Road. All donations — both of toiletry products and money — go to ASD residents and are tax deductible.