AnaLee Pleasured and Gennifer WithAG will be cooking up a grand time Saturday, Oct. 5, with their Second Annual Biscuits & Gravy Cookout at The Hidden Door. The event is being held in partnership with the DFW Sisters, and proceeds benefit Resource Center.

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas hosts the annual SPCA of Texas Fur Ball on Friday, Oct. 4. at Frontiers of Flight Museum.