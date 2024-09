The Cedar Springs Wine Walk takes place Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6-9 p.m. on The Strip. Pick up your $10 glass in front of The Round-Up Saloon, then make the rounds.

Shemar, pictured, and Tyrah RahRah are the hosts and emcees for WETT: Official Dallas Lesbian Pride for 2024, happening Friday night, Sept. 27, at S4.