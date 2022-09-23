The 25th annual Fairway to Equality golf tournament, benefitting the DFW Human Rights Campaign, tees off at11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1,

at the Indian Creek Golf Club, 1650 W. Frankford Road in Carrollton. But the weekend fun begins Friday night, Sept. 30, with the Fairway to Equality Calcutta, where you have a chance to bid on auction items, teams and more. The Calcutta is 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. For more information and entry fees, check out the Fairway to Equality Calcutta event page and the Fairway to Equality event page on Facebook.

DRAG YOUR BUTT TO THE BALLOT BOX …

Ever heard the expression “Vote like your life depends on it”? That has never been more true than it is right now. The upcoming midterms could set the course to take our state and our country forward into a brighter future, or they could set us on a crash course back into the bad old days. The Nuns of Texas Abbey of the Third Coming hope to press that point home with their Drag the Vote Show and Auction Saturday, Sept. 24, at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster in Fort Worth from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Come on out to get registered, or if you are already registered, give the Nuns your pledge you will vote.

GO BLUE FOR A GOOD CAUSE

The DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence present The Blue Ball, hosted by Sapphire Tailar and benefitting AIDS Outreach Center, start at 9 p.m. at Club Reflection, 604 S. Jennings Ave. in Fort Worth. So break out your finest blue, get all dolled up and head on over to help AOC keep providing essentials services to the HIV/AIDS community in Tarrant County.

AND THE CROWN GOES TO …

The Summer of LifeWalk wraps up with the Miss LifeWalk Pageant Sunday, Sept. 25, from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Get your advance tickets online at LifeWalk.org. All proceeds benefit Prism Health North Texas and its LifeWalk partner organizations, all of whom servce the HIV/AIDS community.

Texas state Reps. Julie Johnson, left, and Jessica Gonzalez will be among the honorees at the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Business and Community Excellence Awards taking place Friday, Sept 30, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Warwick Melrose Hotel, 3014 Oak Lawn Ave. Awards to be presented include the Business Excellence Award sponsored by Southwest Airlines, the Excellence in the Arts Award sponsored by Caven Enterprises, the ExtrAA Mile Community Servoce Award sponsored by American Airlines, the Supplier Diversity Champion Award sponsored by VisitDallas, the Corporate Ally Award sponsored by Dallas Wings and the Employee Group of the Year Award, sponsored by EY. For more information and tickets visit LGBTQChamber.net/BACE22.