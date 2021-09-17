Legacy Counseling Center hosts The Legacy Continues Saturday, Sept. 18, from 7-9 p.m. at City Yoga, 4311 Belmont Ave., at which the agency and its longtime executive director, Melissa Grove, will unveil some big announcements, including the agency’s new name and logo. The event will feature complimentary red and white wine and champagne by Kindred Spirits, vodka by Greenbar Distillery, hors d’oeuvres by Kona Grill and desserts by Sugar Town Bakery. Tickets are $25, available at LegacyContinues.EventBrite.com.

Geek out here

Fan Expo Dallas, the largest comic, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas, returns to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St., this weekend, Sept. 17-19, from 4-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. The event offers everything from iconic comic creators to the best of comics, cosplay, vendors of all things pop culture, celebrity panels, family-friendly attractions, meet-and-greets and more throughout the weekends. Tickets are available now at FanExpoDallas.com, starting at $30 for a single day, from $105 for a three-day pass and from $145 for the premium package.

Get healthy here

Reverchon Recreation Center and Abounding Prosperity, Inc., present the LGBTQIA+ Health fair Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., at the recreation center, 3505 Maple Ave. The event includes a Trans Youth Field Day with registration starting at 9:30 a.m., stress management tips, domestic violence help, raffles, job opportunities, housing information and free health screenings, along with vendors, and rapid HIV and STD testing. Call 214-670-7720 or visit Facebook.com/Events/306521671253107 for more information.

Celebrate Chris’ birthday here

Chris Leeds and DJ Roland Belmares present “F-Bomb,” a 50th birthday party for Chris, Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. at Quixotic World, 2824 Main Street. Admission is free but an RSVP is required. RSVP by email to chris@bombbirthday.com or by call or text to 469-96F-BOMB.

Party proudly here

Crystal Queer Riot presents the Pocket Full of Sunshine rooftop pool party Sunday, Sept. 19, from 1-7 p.m. at Canvas Hotel Dallas, 1325 Botham Jean Blvd. This “aggressively gay and radically tender” dance party features vibe setters Angel, Lady Vanity Roux and Zalefsky in a non-conforming setting promising no racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia or xenophobia but plenty of love and respect. Tickets are $20-$30, available at Event Brite.