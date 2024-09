North Texas’ annual Texas Latinx Pride festival happens Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3-9 p.m. at Reverchon Park on Maple Avenue. See listings or visit TXLatinoPride.org for details.

State Rep. Venton Jones, pictured here with community leader Betty Neal, is grand marshal of the 2024 Pride in Dallas Parade, stepping off down Cedar Springs Road at noon on Sunday, Sept. 15.