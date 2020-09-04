Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning. (above) Sam Jay is the kind of person who sends your pronoun game into overload: A butch queer woman with a masculine first name with a short haircut who dresses like a frat boy, talks about her girlfriend and goes by “she.” Jay, a staff writer for Saturday Night Live, mounted her woozy inaugural stand-up special on Netflix earlier this month, a smart, funny, confessional hour. Available on Netflix.

Derby Day. Among the many events postponed in the last half-year was the annual running of the Kentucky Derby in May. Well, it’s only four months late, but the derby will be run this Saturday. And you can enjoy it virtually while celebrating the Turtle Creek Conservancy, the nonprofit that maintains Turtle Creek Park. This year, the fundraiser becomes Derby in a Box: You can pick up a general ($75) or premium ($150) box and watch a livestream hosted from the park, including an auction, “virtual” best dressed and best hat contests and more. Premium boxes contain such items as Maker’s Mark, macarons, a mint julep cup and more. Sept. 5, 4:30–6 p.m. More info at http://bit.ly/DATR2020.

Another Derby Day option: There will be a socially-distanced live watch party at Jaxon Beer Garden in Downtown, with $5 mint juleps from 3 p.m. until the end of the race.

311 S. Akard St. JaxonBeerGarden.com.

Garland eateries team up to offer fair food in September. While Fair Park will be allowing a controlled number of cars to enter and purchase staples of the food concourses later this month, 13 restaurants in Garland’s downtown are letting anyone come by all September long with Fair Fare on the Square. You’ll be able to enjoy classics like turkey legs (Fish ’n Tails Oyster Bar), fried Oreos (Dos Banderas), funnel cake (Intrinsic Smokehouse & Brewery), corn dogs (Paw Paw’s Sweet Shop) and more … all without an admission fee or use of coupons. Main Street in Garland, through Sept. 30. VisitGarlandTX.com.