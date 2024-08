In conjunction with the release of the film Reagan and as a protest of the “irrevocable damage” the Reagan administration inflicted on the LGBTQ community with its “overt homophobia and neglect of the AIDS crisis,” CinéWilde is screening the gay classic The Birdcage, starring Nathan Lane and Robin Williams, on Friday, Aug. 30.

Stefan G hosts The Queer Factor on Thursday night, Sept. 5, at Dallas Comedy Club.