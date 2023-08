Roger Jahnel, center, with his Big Brothers, couple James and Dennis Bradanese, will be there Saturday, Aug. 19, when Big Brothers Big Sisters take over the Naked Stage at Union Coffee to tell their stories and provide information on the BBBS program.

Pride Frisco joins with FC Dallas for a free Youth Soccer Training Day, from noon-4 p.m. at the training field next to Toyota Stadium in Frisco.