Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St., part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center, is the setting for The Great 30, presented by Bombshell Dance Project as part of the ongoing Elevator Project. The Great 30 is an interactive, site-specific dance performance using the entirety of the AT&TPAC campus as a stage. Visit ATTPAC.org for information or to purchase tickets.

One Lambda Legal Texas presents an online gathering Friday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m., focused on how the organization is fighting anti-LGBTQ discrimination across the state and across the country. Lambda Legal attorney Shelly Skeen will talk with Trevor Willkinson, the Clyde ISD high school student who fought back after the school suspended him for wearing nail polish, about how Shelly helped Trevor and his family win the fight to get the school district to change its policies. Register for the Zoom event at https://tinyurl.com/4c6p78nw.

The Miss Leo Pageant returns Saturday night, Aug. 7, at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser Ave., to raise money for AIN. This event never fails to entertain, and it helps out a more-than-worthy cause. Plus, you get to hang out with the folks at The Hidden Door. What more could you ask for?

Turtle Creek Conservancy presents Second Sunday at Turtle Creek Park, featuring a live performance by the Turtle Creek Chorale, from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at Turtle Creek Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd. The event will include multi-cultural artists such as jewelers, illustrators, painters and woodworkers, and visitors can purchase original works of art, with 10 percent of all art sales going to the care of Turtle Creek Park and Arlington Hall. Find more information online at Facebook.com/Events/253347469596700/.

PFLAG Dallas holds a virtual support meeting for parents, families and friends of LGBTQ people at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. PFLAG was founded in 1972 by Jeanne Manford after she marched with her gay son that year in New York’s Christopher Street Liberation Day March — the precursor to the modern-day Pride parade — and realized how many LGBTQ were estranged from their families. The Dallas Chapter was founded 20 years later on Aug. 7, 1992. Visit PFLAGDallas.org for information on how to register for the meeting.