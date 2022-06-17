Drag queens may be getting all the headlines these days, but the drag kings are ready to shine too, and Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Season 3 winner Landon Cider will be shining bright this weekend at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster Road in Fort Worth. The show starts at 9 p.m. Landon Cider is the third in a series of special guest performers Urban Cowboy has brought in to help celebrate Pride Month. The bar’s celebration continues with Drag Race Canada winner Priyanka on Friday, June 24, and the Pride After Party, following Trinity Pride from 3-10 p.m. at Magnolia Green on Saturday, June 25.

Pride Month Continues

Pride Month continues full steam across North Texas — and the rest of the state — this week. Here are a few options for you to celebrate your Pride over the next seven days.

Pride Variety Night

Union Coffee gets in on the celebration with queer performers on the coffeehouse lawn, 3705 Cedar Springs Road, at 7 p.m.

Pride Marfa

Marfa marks Pride all weekend, starting with the Welcome Party at Planet Marfa, followed by the Pride Marfa Block Party at the courthouse, the Dance Party at the Sentinel and Sunday Drag Brunch at El Cosmico. See PrideMarfa.org for details.

TAG Pride in the Park

Tyler Area Gays hosts its annual Pride in the Park celebration from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Lindsey Park Visit TylerAreaGays.com for details.

Greatest Little Pride in Texas

The Central Texas Pride Community Center hosts its second annual event Saturday, June 18. Visit the event page on Facebook for details.

Sun City PrideFest

The 16th annual Pride in El Paso at Main Room Events Center happens Saturday, June 18. See SunCityPride.org for details.

Marsha & Friends Drag Brunch

Marsha & Friends Drag Brunch at Cedar Springs Tap House on Sunday, June 19, benefits Coalition for Aging LGBT.

Sure — lots of cities celebrate Pride. But which cities actually have an official city Pride flag? Dallas, that’s which one! City officials raised the city of Dallas Pride flag at several different locations at the beginning of June (including at Dallas Love Field, pictured here), and on Wednesday, June 22, officials host Dallas City Hall Pride, with Pride Awards being announced at City Hall, 1400 Marilla St., at noon. The ceremony takes place in the Flag Room outside the City Council chambers on the fifth floor.