Pride returns to the Arts District. Performances and booths along Flora Street and special exhibits and films, discussions, displays, comedy, music, social hour,

yoga, photo booths and more at the Crow Museum of Asian Art, Dallas Museum of Art, Klyde Warren Park and the Nasher Sculpture Center next Friday, June 21, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

………………

Dallas Southern Pride celebrates our newest national holiday and Pride with Mr. and Miss Dallas Southern Pride, the Unity Festival

Pool Party, entertainment and more June 14-17 headquartered at the Crowne Plaza Downtown. DallasSouthernPride.com.

……………

Father’s Day at the Arboretum. Classic Chassis Car Club will exhibit their classic vehicles as they celebrate Father’s Day at the Arboretum,

8525 Garland Road from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.