Lee Asher greets Rufus, right, a dog waiting for adoption, and other dogs as he visits Richmond Animal League in Chesterfield, Va., in 2018 during his cross-country RV trip to promote animal adoptions. The Eisemann Center in Richardson hosts An Evening with Lee Asher on June 7.

(Photo by Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Alanis Morrissette brings her Triple Moon Tour, featuring Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade, to Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on June 14.

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Season 5 Tour comes to House of Blues Dallas, featuring the reigning Drag Supermonster Niahuru X and special guests.