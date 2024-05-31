The city of Dallas will help kick-off Pride Month with a ceremony to raise the official City of Dallas Pride Flag over City Hall on Friday, May 31, starting at 5 p.m. After the flag-raising ceremony, the party continues at AT&T Discovery District. (2022 FILE PHOTO by David Taffet)

Icon and ally Cyndi Lauper performs Saturday night, June 1, at the Omni Hotel for Turtle Creek Chorale’s gala fundraiser, Rhapsody.

Drag superstar Kennedy Davenport makes a special one-show-only appearance Sunday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at Hamburger Mary’s Dallas to help celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary. Kennedy also performs Saturday, June 1, at Teen Pride as part of Dallas Pride in Fair Park. ,