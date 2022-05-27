You’ve got one weekend left this year to “travel back in time” with the cast, crew, performers — such as the amazing Moor of Dundee (aka Leza Mesiah), pictured here — and vendors of Scarborough Renaissance Festival, so make the best of it. The festival, located at 2511 FM 66, just off I-35 in Waxahachie, is open Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 28-30, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Head on out this weekend for one more joust, one more show and one more turkey leg until next year.

………….

HERE COMES PRIDE!

Pride Month 2022 starts in less than a week, and it is jam-packed full of rainbow-colored fun. Here are a few of the highlights of the first weekend of Pride:

DANCE THE HOUSE DOWN MetroBall — the throwback dance party benefitting The Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund — returns after a two-year pandemic-forced absence with a line-up of talent sure to get you on the dance floor at S4 on Friday night, June 3. Eighties superstar Tiffany is the headliner, with Thea Austin and LGBTQ icon Martha Wash also on the bill. Local fave Chris Chism is the opener. Check calendar listings for details.

SATURDAY FESTIVITIES

The Dallas Pride Miller Lite Music Festival is back, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Fair Park. The Family Pride Zone and Teen Pride both are part of the festival, along with vendors and entertainment galore, including headliner Shangela and a mile-long line-up of local entertainers. You don’t want to miss it! The Women’s Chorus of Dallas presents its DIVAS fundraiser Saturday night at 7 p.m. at Sammons Center for the Arts. Head northwest to for Carrollton Pride from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at Horizon UU church, and west on Saturday night for Jade Jolie performing at Urban Cowboy Saloon in Fort Worth. Go east Saturday for Longview Pride at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview, and even further east for ShrevePride at Shreveport’s A.C. Steere Park. Check the calendar listings for details on admission and more.

PRIDE ON PARADE

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade is back! The parade, with more than 100 entries, steps off at 2 p.m. inside Fair Park at the Coliseum, then circling the Cotton Bowl, and passing in front of the Hall of State before winding up back in front of the Coliseum. And for those looking for something a little more sedate for the wee ones, PriDenton, in collaboration with Spiderweb Salon and Outreach Denton, is hosting Pride Storytime Sunday at 3 p.m. at Denton UU Fellowship. Check listings for details