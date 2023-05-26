DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are painting the town — well, The Hidden Door — red this weekend when they host the Red Dress Party from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at The Hidden Door. Red Dress Party is the Sisters’ premier event serving their mission to raise money and awareness for organizations serving the local HIV community. All donations raised at this year’s Red Dress Party will benefit the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund.

This year’s theme is “Outcast Nunway,’ and the Sisters have teamed up with The Dallas Court, Onyx, The Dallas Bears, The Texas Puppy Club and GDMAF for a Red Dress competition, with representatives from each of these organizations walking a red-carpeted runway to model their finest red dress outfits. Trophies will be presented to the winners.

For more information visit DFW.org/RedDress.

Finn’s Place, Tarrant County’s only community center for transgender and gender-diverse individuals, holds its first Bee Yourself Gala on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 7 p.m. in the TCU Horned Frog Grand Ballroom, 2901 Stadium Drive in Fort Worth. The event is presented by the Gender Resource Office of TCU Student Affairs. The fundraiser is hosted by Tony Green and will feature keynote speaker Naomi Green and performances by Deja Dubois, Faux Q and Jaime Esposito. Tickets and sponsorships are available at EventBrite.com. Pictured is the Finn’s Place Board of Directors.