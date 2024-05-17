Even if your car is not big as a whale, don’t miss driving it on over to Club Reflection, 604 S. Jennings St. in Fort Worth, on Saturday, May 18, to catch B-52s tribute band The Bikini Whales, taking the stage at 9 p.m. Led by Todd Camp and Dan Gordon, the band is “on a mission to inject a little joy back into the Fort Worth music scene.” See listings and the blog at DallasVoice.com for more information.

Get out your sexiest and most stylish red dress and join the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for Disco Inferno: Red Dress Extravaganza, starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at Dallas Eagle, 525 S. Riverfront Blvd.