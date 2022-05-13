We share a commitment to fighting for the lived equality of all LGBTQ Texans, and attending an event like

Love Equality is an impactful way to support and celebrate the vibrancy of queer Texans. Love Equality is back

in-person on Saturday, May 14, from 8-11 p.m., at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd., #107. Come enjoy a glittering night of good food, tasty cocktails, great company and, for the first time ever, a magnificent celebration of Ballroom culture, performed by members of the local Gulf Coast Kiki Ballroom Community and raise money for Equality Texas at the same time.

Mean Girls at Fair Park

Mean Girls is a ferociously funny new musical based on the 2004 film written by 30 Rock creator and star Tina Fey. The coming-of-age stage musical features music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and a book by Tina Fey. The show ran 804 performances on Broadway before being shut down by the pandemic. Since theater reopened, the show’s been touring the country and is currently at the Music Hall at Fair Park through Sunday, May 15.

Cartier at the DMA

Opening on Saturday, May 14, at the Dallas Museum of Art, this major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. The exhibition explores how Cartier’s designers adapted forms and techniques from Islamic art, architecture, and jewelry, as well as materials from India, Iran and the Arab lands, synthesizing them into a modern stylistic language unique to the house of Cartier.

Chimp Chats near Shreveport

Chimp Haven is the largest sanctuary for chimpanzees in the world. Chimp Haven was founded in 1995 in order to respond to the need for long term chimpanzee care. The need for care extended to those chimpanzees no longer used in biomedical research, the entertainment industry or the pet trade. On May 14, visitors will be allowed, but you must register at chimphaven.org/visit/chimp-chat. The facility is located near Shreveport in Keithville, La.

Olivia Rodrigo in Irving

Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo comes to the Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, May 14. The young singer-songwriter says she spent most of quarantine writing songs in her living room and producing them in a garage. Tickets for her show are available through Ticketmaster.