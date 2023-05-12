Broadway superstar Kristen Chenoweth hosts House of DIFFA: The List, the organization’s annual fashion show raising money for HIV/AIDS services in North Texas. The event, hosted by the Louis L. Borick Foundation, begins at 6 p.m. at The Hilton Anatole Hotel. Check DIFFADallas.org/hod for details.

………………

Lesbian comic Emma Willman, who has appeared on Netflix’s The Lineup and on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, brings her standup show to the Addison Improv on Wednesday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m. Find details at ImprovTX.com