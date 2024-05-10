The Dallas Voice staff invites everyone to come celebrate our 40th anniversary as “the Voice of LGBTQ North Texas” on Saturday, May 11, from 6-9 p.m. Cassie Nova hosts the event which will feature performances by Layla Larue, Krystal Summers and others along with a photo booth by The Mug Spot, signature cocktails,

YeliBelly Chocolates, a live auction and more.

Let the Moor of Dundee, a legendary Scarborough musician, can be found wandering the lanes of the village every Saturday and Sunday, plus Memorial Day Monday, through May 27 at Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie.