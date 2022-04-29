The Hidden Door patio is already set up for hosting fabulous cookouts, and Team Metro will put that patio to good use on Sunday, May 1, when team members host the Team Metro Spring Cookout there to raise money for LifeWalk. They will be there from 2-5 p.m. with hot dogs, hamburgers and all the fixings, so drop by and have a bite to eat while you help out a great cause. Hidden Door is located at 5025 Bowser Ave. Check out the listings below for more information and the link to the Facebook event page.

All about aging well

Getting older isn’t for the weak. But the Coalition for Aging LGBT is working on making sure LGBTQ folks have all the information and resources we need to age well. The coalition holds its fifth annual summit on Saturday, April 30, from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at The Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. There will be community leaders representing a number of different organizations there to speak on services, resources and more. Check out CFA.LGBT for details.

Full DIFFA jacket

House of DIFFA Extravaganza has been delayed for two years by the pandemic, so you know that when the models — and the jackets — hit the runway May 7 at the Omni Dallas, it will be legendary. But you don’t have to wait to see at least some of the fashion that will be lighting up the runway: House of DIFFA Preview Party is happening Friday night, April 29, at 6:30 p.m. at Winfrey Point on White Rock Lake, 950 E. Lawther Drive. Tickets start at $50. Get yours at DIFFADallas.org.

Educating tomorrow’s leaders

Abu Bakr, the first Muslim caliph, once said, “Without knowledge, action is useless, and knowledge without action is futile.” Which means that helping educate the leaders of tomorrow is imperative. You can help by donating to the LGBT Chamber Foundation Scholarship Fund, and you can donate AND have a good time by attending the LGBT Chamber Foundation’s Scholars’ Gala on Saturday, April 30, from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at Alexander Mansion, 4607 Ross Ave. There will be music by DJ DeLuxe, food from Wendy Krispin catering and beverages by Goody Goody. Find more information at LGBTQChamber.net/Gala22.