Subtlety is NOT a hallmark of the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. And that is perfectly fine with us, especially since Texas these days needs a healthy dose of loud, proud LGBTQ. The Sisters will be getting loud and proud on Saturday night, April 23, when Novice Sister Vera Satile hosts her novice project, the Leather and Feather Bike Night, to raise money to pay for improvements to the playground at Dallas ISD’s McShan Elementary School, including re-landscaping, providing surfacing and installing inclusive playground equipment “so children of all abilities can grow and learn on equal ground.” The fun starts at 4 p.m. with an all-you-can-eat crawfish boil and will include raffles throughout the event and an auction at 7 p.m. with Wolverine MacGyver, and it all takes place at Parks Place Bar & Grill, 2121 Northwest Highway in Garland. Check out the website at DFWSisters.org for more information.

………….

The great Outdoors

LGBTQ outdoors enthusiasts from across the country converge on the gay-owned Rainbow Ranch this weekend for the LGBTQ+ Outdoorfest, three days of camping, community, workshops and much more. Workshops topics include “Intro to Hiking” with Kayley Olson and Tiara Smith, “Campfire Cooking” with Cindy Nam, “Archery 101” with Jacob Boudreaux, “Capturing Your Adventure/Video” with J.C. Rienton, “ Capturing Your Adventure/Photography” with Justin Yoder, “Wilderness First Aid” with Robyn Tackitt and “Exploring Habitats and Wildlife” with Sasha Francis. Need more information? Visit LGBTOutdoors.com.

Dressing for success

Transgender people often face a host of hurdles — social, emotional and financial — in their transition journey, and the Project Connect team at Prism Health North Texas offers some help in jumping some of those hurdles with the TRANSform Your Closet clothing swap event on Saturday, April 23, from 2-6 p.m. at the Worth Street Health Center, 4004 Worth St. The event include a free clothing swap, HIV testing and information about the transgender health care services Prism Health offers. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/mrzb8u4d.

Celebrating Mother Earth

We’ve only got one Earth, and it is way past time we start treating it better. Earthx2022 is the largest green gathering on the Earth held around Earth Day in April each year, and this year it is being held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. in Dallas, April 22-24. The event brings together environmental organizations, businesses, academic institutions, government agencies, world leaders, speakers, interactive programming and subject matter experts in a fun and engaging atmosphere for thought, exploration and experiential learning. The convention is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, April 22, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 23, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday, April 24. Tickets are free; register at EventBrite.com.