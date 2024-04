Walk the red carpet Saturday night with Resource Center with Toast to Life: On the Red Carpet at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd. The party takes place from 7-11 p.m. For information and tickets visit MyResourceCenter.org.

Travel back in time for the time of your life at Scarborough Renaissance Festival, opening Saturday, April 6 in Waxahachie.