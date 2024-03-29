The Pooch Parade returns as part of the Turtle Creek Park Conservancy’s annual Easter in Turtle Creek Park on Sunday, March 31. The event starts at 1 p.m. and includes an Easter egg hunt and entertainment. The Pooch Parade, in memory of Logan Betts, starts at 2 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for information and register for the Pooch Parade at TurtleCreekConservancy.org. (Photo by Marcelo Media for Dallas Voice)

…………………

Abounding Prosperity Inc. hosts A Grandeur Affair on Friday, April 5, in memory of the organization’s founder, community leader and activist Kirk Myers-Hill, pictured here with his husband, Ricky Myers-Hill in the 2022 Pride in Dallas parade. The event starts at 7 p.m. at Ervay Theatre.