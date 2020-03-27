Hunker down. That’s what you’ll be doing for the immediate future: trying to stay well or get well or just waiting. You’ve had enough TV, and the pantry’s as clean as it’ll ever get, so maybe it’s time to find something to read. Why not try one of these great books? (We’ll make more reading suggestions online and in future print editions.)

If you’re up for something unique and queer, you can’t go wrong with Uncomfortable Labels by Laura Kate Dale. What makes it different is that Dale is a gay trans woman who is also autistic and this book is about her self-discovery and her life. Here’s a book for parents and for transgender readers: What We Will Become by Mimi Lemay, a story of little girl who knew she was a boy, and his mother, an ultra-Orthodox Jew who loved her child enough to give up her old life.

Maybe when this is all over, a bit of poetry is what you’ll need, and Daddy by Michael Montlack will be what to look for at the end of this virus’ run. Some of the poems are musings, some are heartfelt, others read a bit like individual paragraphs, all are compelling. You’llfind Daddy available in later April (National Poetry Month!).

Music fans will love settling in with The Beatles from A to Zed by Peter Asher. It’s an easy-breezy book on the Fab Four, but indirectly – which means you’ll get some little-discussed, little-known tales that fans will need to know. Here’s another book that’s perfect for the music fan: She Can Really Lay It Down by Rachel Frankel, a book about music’s female rebels and rockers.