The 2023 AIDS Walk South Dallas gets underway Saturday, March 25, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd., with the vendor area opening at 8 a.m., and the 5K walk/run stepping off at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is “Break the Box.” Find details online at AIDSWalkSouthDallas.com.

Dallas Diesel Softball hosts its annual Chili Cook-off Sunday, March 26, at The Round-Up Saloon. See the Facebook event page for details.