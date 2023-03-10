Winter is over, and the bears are coming out of hibernation. Texas Bear Round-Up starts Thursday, March 16, with events planned throughout the weekend — including BearDance’s “Angels & Demons” dance Saturday at S4. The Hyatt Regency downtown is once again the host hotel for TBRU. Visit TBRU.org for a complete schedule of events and other information.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker is one of many celebrities who have been photographed for Adam Bouska’s NOH8 campaign. Bouska returns to Dallas for a new shoot Saturday, March 11.