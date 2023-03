Candy Marcum, pictured, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights and a counselor specializing in LGBTQ family therapy, joins Michelle Peak and Poppy Xander as speakers at Sapphic Sanctuary: Celebrating Women & LGBTQ Life in DFW, a fireside chat with wine, cheese and conversation at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

………………..

Classic Chassis Car Club meets at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.