Van Gogh and the Olive Groves, co-organized by the Dallas Museum of Art and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, ends its run at the DMA, 1717 N. Harwood St. in Dallas, on Sunday, Feb. 6, so don’t miss your chance to see this special exhibit. This is the first exhibit dedicated specifically to Van Gogh’s olive grove series, created between June and December 1889 during the artist’ stay at the asylum of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence. This exhibit is the first time all 15 paintings in the series have been reunited. Get more information at DMA.org.

Pop-up history

Kick off Black History Month with a visit to The BLK Experience Pop-Up Museum, an innovative museum dedicated to celebrating Black lives and Black excellence and now open in Dallas through Feb. 28. An interactive celebration of Black Lives, Black History and Black excellence, the pop-up includes eight photo-worthy, Instagramable spaces shining a light on the strengths and struggles of Black lives throughout history. Tickets are $15 for the general experience ($7 for children under 13 and free for children under 3), with a VIP Party Experience available each Saturday from 10 p.m.-1 a.m., with music food and drink, for $25 (reservations required). Visit BlkMuseum.com for information and reservations.

Dine with divas

Brunch is practically a religious practice for the LGBTQ community, and this Sunday, Feb. 6, you can let host Jada Fox and the cast take you to church with the Prima-Donna Drag Brunch at Primo’s MX Kitchn Uptown, 3309 McKinney Ave. You can order from the brunch menu all day, but the show only lasts from noon-4 p.m., and reservations go fast, so get yours now at PrimosMCKitchen.com or by calling

214-935-5111.

Surprise the dancing man

The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road, is hosting a surprise birthday celebration and dance competition (yes, we know this could ruin the surprise, but we were asked to include it) for dance teacher Mike McKinney on Tuesday, Feb. 8, starting at 8:30 p.m. Mike has been the Round-Up’s dance instructor since 2017, but his list of accomplishments goes WAAAAAYYYY back: He danced with the Silver Spur of Aggieland Dance Team from 1998-2001 and has been winning dance competitions — as well as teaching dance and judging at dance contests — ever since. So head on over to the Round-Up Tuesday to wish Mike a happy birthday, watch some excellent dancers compete and maybe even get in a little boot-scootin’ time yourself!

Wrap it up

ImpulseGroupDallas celebrates National Condom Day on Thursday, Feb. 10, with Men@Play, from 7-9 p.m. at Bishop Arts Cidercade, 509 N. Bishop Ave. Founded in 2009 by José Ramos, Impulse Group is a nonprofit focused on building a stronger and healthier community for gay men. Today the organization, made up completely of volunteers, has chapters in 25 cities in 12 countries spread over five continents — including Dallas. Impulse Group Dallas is a group of socially active adults in collaboration with AIDS Healthcare Foundation. Visit their Instagram page at Instagram.com/impulsegroupdal or email infodal@impulsegrp.org for more information.