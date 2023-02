Stretch those muscles, find those knee pads and head over to Resource Center’s Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road, for UBE Vogue Academy’s “Ballroom 101” classes each Friday, from 8-10 p.m. See listings or UBEDallas.org for details.

(Gero Breloer/Associated Press)

………………..

The Allen Americans ice hockey team hosts Pride Night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen Friday night, Feb. 10. Game against the Fort Wayne Komets starts at 7:05 p.m.