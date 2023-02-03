What’s a party without a great after-party? Tarrant County’s AIDS Outreach Center marked World AIDS Day last Dec. 1 with the Red Ribbon Gala, featuring dinner, dancing and live entertainment. Now AOC is hosting the Red Ribbon After Party on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 3-5 p.m. at Fort Brewery , 2737 Tillar St., featuring The Inspiration Band (pictured). There’s no cover, but be sure you have your wallet ready to donate to AOC. Check AOC.org for more information.

Liquor Mini hosts Fly Queens Drag Brunch Feb. 5 at Mesa Mezcal.