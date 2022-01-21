Ty Herndon is back!

Country music star Ty Herndon is back in the studio and hard at work, writing and recording a new album, his first new music since House on Fire in 2016. But he’s coming out of the studio long enough for a live acoustic performance Friday, Jan. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at the historic Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St. in Fort Worth, in a concert presented by Downtown Cowtown. Herndon, who came out publicly in 2014, made his debut in 1995 with “What Mattered Most,” which hit No. 1 and garnered Herndon a Song of the Year award from Music Row Magazine, and has since charted 17 singles, including three No. 1 hits.

Tickets are $32, available at OuthouseTickets.com.

………………

Rocking with the Rocket Man

Elton John released his debut album, Empty Sky, in 1969, and he notched his first hit single, “Your Song,” from his second album, Elton John. Now, 52 years later, the rock-and-roll superstar is on the road with his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” coming to Dallas’ American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., on Tuesday, Jan. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 26. The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $69, available online at TicketNetwork.com.

Never forget

Between 1942 and 1945, the U.S. government sent about 120,000 Japanese-Americans to a total of 10 internment camps in California, Arizona, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Arkansas for no reason other than that they had Japanese ancestry. The incarcerations began after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941; the last camp, at Tule Lake, Calif., was closed in March 1946. The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St., presents Courage and Compassion: The Japanese American World War II Experience, which tells the story of the camps using images, audio, interactives and testimony. The exhibit runs through Jan. 12, and the museum is open Wednesday through Monday, 10 a.m.-5 -p.m., and tickets are $16 for adults, $14 for seniors, military, first responders, educators and visitors with disabilities, and $12 for students. Visit DHHRM.org.

Dancing bears

Liberty Lounge, 515 S. Jennings Ave. in Fort Worth, kicks off its monthly Bear Happy Hour and Tea Dance on Sunday, Jan. 23, starting at 3 p.m. There will be no drawings, no fundraisers and no cover charge, just a bunch of guys having a beary, beary good time. For more information visit Facebook.com/Events/619769629318731/?ref=110.