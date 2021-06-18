Still Life 1951, an oil on Masonite painting, is part of the Frida Kohl: Five Works exhibit now on display at the Dallas Museum of Art. The exhibit closes Sunday, June 20.

DRAG HERE

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 top four finalist Crystal Methyd performs at Urban Cowboy Saloon, Friday, June 18, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., with a meet-and-greet at 9:30 p.m., and show at 11 p.m. Tickets are $25-$100 via Eventbrite.

CAMP HERE

Gay Camping Friends take over the Rainbow Ranch, on Lake Limestone, CR 800 in Groesbeck, for the weekend of June 18-20, with canoing, volleyball, hiking, a pool and more. The weekend includes a meet-and-greet at Ken and Barb’s VIP Lounge on Friday and the Madonnarama Vogue Party with a vogueing contest and a costume contest. Get more information at Facebook.com/groups/gaycampingfriends.

DRESS UP FOR THIS

The Green Elephant, 5627 Dyer St. in Dallas, hosts the Out In Space Pride Costume Party Saturday, June 19, at 8 p.m. event is presented by Unique Vibrations and PLUR FX, and they encourage everyone to dress up in your most futuristic/space-themed costumes to enjoy music by ACND8, coming from Los Angeles to spin the best trance and progressive. Tickets are $15-$25. Visit Facebook.com/Events/313465487122598 for details.

TEENS PARTY HERE

Teen Pride and the Dallas Arts District Pride Party present a Teen Pride party with art activities, advocacy training and live performances by Kennedy Davenport, Ariel O’Hara, Barbie Davenport, Devin Banx, Glam Davenport, Hakeem davenport and Ruby Scott. For ages 13-19. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Email Teens@DMA.org for info.

TRAIN FOR THIS

Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center presents Allies to Advocates: Supporting LGBTQ+ Survivors, to train individuals in the fight against sexual violence. The workshop takes place via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 24. For information visit DallasRapeCrisis.org.