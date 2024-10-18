Restaurant offers lush ambiance, charming décor and outstanding food

On impulse last week, I met my dear friend Susie Hess, president of Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, at the Hispanic Heritage Month Pachanga hosted by The Democratic Party of Dallas County. And the moment I saw her, I knew we were going to Barsotti’s!

Susie, an incredibly busy person, usually looks for an opportunity to eat well, and boy did she find it! I’ve known about Barsotti’s since I moved to Dallas, back when it was still Carbone’s. Simply put: It’s the staple of quality Italian food in Dallas. Let me tell you why. …

As we entered the warm, lush, no-fuss ambiance, smiling faces greet us. But before we could even truly soak in that ambiance, I had the chance to enjoy my favorite part of any dining experience: talking to the hosts.

The hosts there at Barsotti’s knew exactly what they were doing and what was available. This always brings me joy. With my high-end dining experience mostly in reservation management, I can easily tell when the hosts are confident in what they’re saying.

This night, the hosts offered us the bar until a table opened — 15 minutes, they said, not atypical and not bad for an upscale eatery in Dallas on a Friday night around 8. They obviously know how to keep the volume of guests flowing.

After we sat and ogled the menu, we finally took a minute to look around. Dark wood adorned the space with almost chocolate-like maroon banquettes and booths. The leather-bound drink menus matched the seating, all highlighted by a beautiful black-and-white diamond-patterned tile floor.

It wasn’t much longer until we were feasting our eyes on the apps hit the bar top; then they found a table for us and promptly moved all of our food over.

The staff’s attentiveness impressed us and made everything as convenient as possible.

As we waited, we talked politics a little, as usual. Susie is one of the most intelligent, beautiful and kind individuals I’ve ever met. Not only do I consider her a close friend for sticking with me through my recovery, she is also a mentor, and

I’m so grateful to have been able to bring her to such a fabulous dinner.

Finally, Susie and I got to try the calamari and broccolini we ordered. So tasty!

The broccolini tastes much simpler than the way other restaurants usually prepare it, but they cook it perfectly — tender, supple leaves with perfectly crunchy stems, spicy with a light, soothing broth.

The calamari was perfectly fried, drizzled with what seems like a little calabrian chili sauce and served with house-made remoulade and cocktail sauce. The remoulade hits the spot with a good kick, while the cocktail sauce tastes sumptuous, as if your grandma made it with fresh tomatoes — sweet, salty, a little zesty but not overbearing.

While enjoying all of this, we noticed more delightful decor features. The chandeliers add charm and refine the space, avoiding any gaudiness. Little white linen curtains partition adjoining booths with brass fixtures. Elegant navy wallpaper with a sophisticated poppy-red floral print, draws your eyes to the wall full of vintage framed family photos.

It reminded me of the Italian joints in New York City, where photos on the wall of family and loved ones make you feel like you’re a part of the family, too.

The ceiling above the chandeliers features beautifully embossed tin, reflecting the warm light back onto the tables below.

When a restaurant takes time to do things like this, it’s apparent the owners care about making guest experiences elegant and pleasing. They even matched the vents to the tin.

For our main courses, we decided to go with the eggplant parmesan and tortellini vodka. To our satisfaction, they even split both mains into two portions for us.

The eggplant parmesan delivers an immaculate sensation with your first bite. Thinly sliced and cooked to perfection, you wouldn’t even know it was eggplant if you were tasting blindly; it has an almost lasagna-like consistency with lusciously fresh mozzarella.

The tortellini vodka comes stuffed with pork sausage and ricotta, garnished with freshly grated pecorino. I did not expect this to be as good as it was, but I honestly could not decide which dish I enjoyed more. It’s like choosing between your two favorite sweaters — both equally gratifying, just in different ways, although the tortellini is the more invigorating of the two.

We felt so satisfied that dessert barely crossed our minds, but I trust that, based on the quality of everything else, it would’ve been an amazing cannoli.

Before getting the check, we noticed that the curtain covering the main window was not only a blackout curtain but also black velvet. It’s these little aesthetic touches that really make it a gorgeous space to dine in. Whoever conceptualized this design obviously put thought into making everything cohesively alluring. I wouldn’t mind owning a restaurant with a similar environment of my own one day.

Although my guest accidentally touched some gum stuck underneath the table, everything else about our experience was excellent: the service, the food, the staff — everything. The staff moved quickly but not in an alarming way. They flowed gracefully like ducks on a pond, seemingly calm on the surface while vigorously paddling below.

I will most certainly return to Barsotti’s. And if you don’t try this eatery for yourself soon, you’ll miss out on a truly wonderful new spot to frequent this fall. You should definitely go and spend your money here. It’s worth it.

Barsotti’s is located at 4208 Oak Lawn Ave. in Highland Park. Buen Provecho, ciao!