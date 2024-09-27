Men Having Babies surrogacy conference highlights resources for gay male couples

MELISSA WHITLER | NBCU Fellow

Melissa@DallasVoice.com

For same-sex couples, starting a family can be an exciting and complicated journey. The organization Men Having Babies offers resources and support for those looking to go through the surrogacy process.

In partnership with The Pride Center at Equality Park, Men Having Babies is hosting its sixth annual Florida Surrogacy Conference and Expo Oct. 4-5 in Wilton Manors, Fla. The event will focus on resources in the South.

The Florida Surrogacy Conference will cover the medical, legal, ethical and financial aspects of surrogacy, as well as new resources now available, such as surrogacy advisor cost comparison tools. For many, the financial aspects of surrogacy are the biggest hurdle, and the conference offers firsthand advice and tactics.

There will also be a session on “The Broader Context for Gay Parenting & Surrogacy” that will address the concerns gay men have about raising children in conservative states.

Part of the reason Men Having Babies chose to hold the conference in Florida is to ensure that people from the Latinx community have access to their resources. Because of this, all programing will have Spanish interpretation.

Men Having Babies has been assisting families since 2012 and prides itself on offering unbiased advice, support and financial assistance.

The Gay Parenting Assistance Program helps couples with cash grants, discounts and free services from leading service providers. The organization also offers a comprehensive Surrogacy Advisor providers directory, including cost comparison tools, ratings and reviews of agencies, clinics and law firms.

There are many dads in the Dallas area who have benefited from Men Having Babies’ services. Mohammed Jaber attended the Chicago conference in 2019 with his partner. He said, “That weekend was so helpful in getting us started and giving us enough information and resources to get the ball rolling.” Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a couple of miscarriages, the process took longer than the couple expected, but in 2023 their son was born. They opted for a local surrogate in the DFW area so they could be present for doctor appointments and maintain a relationship with their surrogate.

Jaber said that having their son has changed their lives for the better.

“The pure joy and unconditional love that we have towards our son is beyond what we could have imagined,” Jaber responded when asked about the best part of fatherhood. He said it is very rewarding to watch his son growing and thriving.

Those thinking about surrogacy also can greatly benefit from connections to resources as well as other dads who have been through the process, according to a spokesperson for Men Having Babies. The Florida Surrogacy Conference and Expo, they said, is a great opportunity to learn about the options for starting a parenting journey in Texas.

For more information and to register for the conference, go to MenHavingBabies.org/Surrogacy-Seminars/south.