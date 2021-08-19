AUSTIN – Austin’s oldest film festival, aGLIFF (All Genders, Lifestyles, and Identities Film Festival) announced changes to its schedule and access availability for screenings and special events for the PRISM 34 film festival. Part of the updates include additional movies that will be offered virtually. The event will take place Aug. 26-Sept. 6.

Artistic director Bears Rebecca Fonte and interim board president Todd Hogan-Sanchez issued a joint statement on Thursday.

Our team has been monitoring the evolving circumstances surrounding rising COVID-19 cases over the past couple of weeks. We have spoken with our venues, our sponsors, and some of our members and are making some changes to this year’s PRISM 34 Film Festival as a precaution to keep our community safe.

To better manage the festival, keeping health and safety top of mind, we are making some adjustments to streamline in-person screenings to one location with the exception of our closing night outdoor drive-in. This will enable us to better manage capacity and limit large gatherings.

What does this mean? It means the festival is still happening – we just have some new ways and options to attend.

Fortunately, we decided early in this process to remain committed to a strong virtual program for this year’s festival. You can expect all the same excitement and connection we delivered last year – including virtual events like DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, The Big Queer Quiz Thing, aGLIFF’s Virtual Happy Hour with Dixie Longate and others. Plus, almost our entire program of over 90 films playing this year’s festival will be available to badge holders and ticket buyers anywhere in the United States.

Oh! And we’re still planning an outrageous time for our closing weekend Drive-In & Drag event featuring a screening of Sh*t & Champagne including a live talkback with D’Arcy Drollinger and a grand drag show finale hosted by Austin drag icon Nadine Hughes at Pioneer Farms on Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

The opening night screening of the North American premiere of Blitzed: The 80s Blitz Kids Story and Queer Black Voices screenings have moved to the Galaxy Theatres Austin and will also be added to the virtual lineup along with additional films including Centerpiece film Boulevard! A Hollywood Story.

Legacy Honoree Madeleine Olnek’s 2011 feature Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same is now a virtual screening only but with a live Q&A.

Special events such as the Opening Night Party as well as all events previously scheduled at the W Austin Hotel, including the Silent Cinema Disco, are now cancelled. The Big Queer Quiz Thing will be available virtually only. The Bourbon & Barbecue fundraiser will be postponed.

aGLIFF’s health and safety policies

aGLIFF has reduced capacity and has moved all in-person screenings to one venue with the exception of the closing night outdoor drive-in. All in-person events are now virtual only.

The following policies are in place effective immediately for those who wish to attend in-person. We are offering festival goers the option to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result dated within 48-hours of the event you wish to attend. Those who do not wish to or cannot attend in-person screenings can enjoy the festival on our virtual platform from anywhere in the United States.

aGLIFF respectfully asks if someone has a temperature, fever, cough, or is not feeling well, that they please refrain from attending. Guests may secure a seat to view films virtually online.

Masks are required when not seated in the theatre, and the venue is committed to thorough cleanings after every screening.

aGLIFF is strongly encouraging people to be vaccinated and wear masks when attending in-person events. Festival organizers will continue to monitor the situation.

For more information on the list of films available along with the full schedule and updates, visit agliff.org.

