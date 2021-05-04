AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host the anti-LGBTQ hate group Promise Keepers on July 16-17. The event was postponed from last summer because of the pandemic.

Among the speakers is Jonathan Evans, a former NFL fullback and chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Mavericks. Also on the line up is Jerry Boykin, listed as “retired American lieutenant general, Former Delta Force.”

Promise Keepers is an evangelical organization that opposes same-sex marriage and supports marital fidelity with the man as head of the household and the woman subservient to him. The group hit its peak in the early 2000s. In 2018, the group reorganized with Ken Harrison as its new chairman and the organization relaunched.

Harrison has spoken of how quickly we went from “homosexual marriage” to “men putting on dresses and being called women.”

The event at AT&T Stadium, which is billed as a “men’s conference,” will also be simulcast so it can be seen by those who can’t travel to Dallas for the event. Organizers expect 80,000 men to attend. With that many men in one place, expect Grindr overload in the mid cities that weekend.

— David Taffet