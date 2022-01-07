The SPCA of Texas announced today (Friday, Jan. 7) that Steve Atkinson has been elected as the organization’s new board chair. The organization also announced its new executive committee and five new board members for 2022

“We are thrilled to welcome five outstanding new members to our board,” said Karen Froehlich, SPCA of Texas President and CEO. “We look forward to their diverse expertise and insight leading our organization as we work to help thousands of animals through our wide array of programs and services.”

Steve Atkinson, who has been a leading LGBTQ advocate in the North Texas community for many years, is a Realtor with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. He has served on the SPCA of Texas board since 2017 and was vice chair for the SPCA of Texas’ Fur Ball gala in 2020.

“I want to thank our exiting board members for their service and welcome our new board members to the team as we head into a strong year for the SPCA of Texas,” said Atkinson. “There are many animals in need, and we are confident that under the guidance of our board the SPCA of Texas will rescue, rehabilitate and rehome thousands of animals in 2022.”

William B. Driscoll, treasurer/owner of William B. Driscoll, CPA, was elected vice chair. Additional Executive Board Committee members are treasurer John Ackerman, executive vice president of global strategy and development for Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; secretary Hiren Patel, executive director of investments for Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.; and Karen Froehlich, CAWA, SPCA of Texas president and CEO.

The new board chair and new board members were elected at the board’s bi-monthly meeting on Dec. 21, at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. New SPCA of Texas Board Members include: Whitney Eichinger, managing director of culture & engagement for Southwest Airlines Co.; Michael A. Gonzales, a litigation association with Akerman LLP; Edward (Guy) Heartfield, managing director at J.P. Morgan; Jonathan Kelly, senior investment portfolio manager with Northern Trust; and Courtney J. Roane, a partner in private equity/mergers & acquisitions at Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

— Tammye Nash