Asia O’Hara, long-time Rose Room cast member and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 finalist, this morning announced her “first self-produced one woman show.”

“Asia O’Hara’s Electrique Christmas” is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, at The Rose Room inside S4, 3911 Cerdar Springs road, and Asia is promising audiences “an electrifying journey through an extraordinary Yuletide land of mystery, wonder and magic.”

Tickets are available now at AsiaOHaraLand.com, beginning at $20. Doors open at 6 p.m. the night of the show, and the show will start at 7 p.m.

And if you need your Asia fix before then, the RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World tour comes to Dallas’ Majestic Theatre on Nov. 11. That show also features also features another Dallas queen, Plastique Tiara, along with Aquaria, Detox, Monet Xchange, Yvie Oddley, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and more.

San Antonio fans, Werq the World is in your city, at the Majestic Theatre there on Nov. 8, then moves to Houston’s Brown Theatre on Nov. 10. After the Dallas gig, the tour heads to Austin for a Nov. 12 show at Bass Concert Hall, before winding up for the year with two shows at 340 Restaurant and Nightclub in Paloma, Calif., Nov. 15-16.

You can access tickets for all the Werq the World shows on Asia’s website, too.