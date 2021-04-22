Tickets are on sale now for ArtCultivation, set for Friday, May 7, at 8 p.m., outdoors at 723 Fort Worth Ave., in West Dallas.

Resident artists in the lineup are Allegre Ballet Folklorico, Poppy Xander on piano and vocals and hosts Sergio Garcia and Priscilla Rice. Guests artists are contemporary dance artist Sofia Torres, spoken word performer Jessi Jones, aerial loop performer Rosalee, freestyle movement performer Gabriel Scampini and musical theater performer Marla Acevedo.

Manhatten Project Beer Company and Locura Small Bites will provide food and beverages.

There will be a COVID compliance officer present, and, in the interest of social distancing, 25 tsables will be removed from the typical setup, so tickets are limited.

All monies collected from ticket sales go directly to the artists. Anyone who can’t cover the cost of a table should email for help in attending info@artstillery.org.

Prices begin at $30 for a table for two; tickets are available online here.

— Tammye Nash