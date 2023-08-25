UPDATED with statement from LGBTQ SAVES:

From Sharon Herrera, founder and executive director of LGBTQ SAVES: "We were alerted to an incident this week that occurred at the church that hosts our Thursday youth meetings. While no one was harmed, we are taking this news seriously. We are heartbroken that someone has entered our sacred space.

“As an organization, our mission is to save the lives of LGBTQ youth. We are encouraging our supporters and allies to stand alongside us in this moment of possible violence and harm.

“Violence, the threat of violence and even language that excludes or dehumanizes our identities gives leverage to individuals that want to end our lives. We need safe physical and emotional spaces to exist. Our youth and our programs cannot continue to live in fear. We will continue to provide safe spaces for LGBTQ youth even under the threat of violence. It’s our right to exist.

“Please support our work, decry language that ignites violence and stay vigilant against those that seek to enter our safe space to cause us harm.”

ORIGINAL POST:

A heavily-armed 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 23, inside Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1959 Sandy Lane, also known as All Peoples Unitarian Universalist, after reportedly killing a dog there earlier in the day, according to a statement issued Thursday, Aug. 24, by Fort Worth police.

According to the statement, officers were first called to the church around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and when they arrived, the caller led to the body of the dog. Officers then found a rifle and numerous shell casings nearby.

Then later that day, at around 4:30 p.m., police returned to the church after a witness called 911 to say there was a man in the church with firearms threatening to kill people. When officers arrived, they found Roman Collins inside. According to the statement issued by police, Collins was “standing near a firearm,” and officers “immediately detained him.”

According to social media posts, a church member found Collins and was able to calm him down and then call police. That person told police Collins “had made threatening statements about killing people.”

The FWPD statement said upon entering the church, officers found Collins “standing near a firearm and immediately detained him.” When they searched him, “they found several weapons including a shotgun, a large fixed blade style knife, a handgun, several loaded magazines, medical equipment and a water canteen.”

When officers searched Collins’ truck, they found a rifle that had been converted to convert handgun magazines, and after officers interviewed him, “Our Homeland Security Unit took the lead on this investigation. Out of precaution, HSU requested the Fort Worth Fire Department Arson/Bomb Unit to conduct a security sweep of the church, courtyard and the suspect’s vehicle for explosive devices.”

Officers also searched Collins’ home, “with the assistance of the FBI and ATF,” but reports did not indicate what, if anything, they found there.

Collins was arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail on charges of terroristic threat, cruelty to a non-livestock animal and possession of a weapon in a prohibited place.

All Peoples Unitarian Universalist has long been a very prominent progressive presence in its East Fort Worth neighbor and a very visible supporter of the LGBTQ community, often with several rainbow flags flying out front. The banner displayed over the church’s front entrance declares: “We believe Love is Love, Black Lives Matter, Climate Change is Real, No Human Being is Illegal, All Genders are Whole, Holy and Good, Women Have Agency Over their Bodies.”

The church also previously provided meeting space for Fort Worth’s PFLAG chapter and continues to do so for meetings of the LGBTQ SAVES youth group.

According to its website, the church is dedicated to social justice issues and is “a congregation of individuals who are interested in making the world a better place.

“Our first principle upholds the inherent worth and dignity of every person. Our members are involved in a number of organizations, movements, and activities to further those goals.”

— Tammye Nash